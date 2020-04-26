Sections
Home / Cricket / Was not able to get into my domestic side as spinner: Vijay Shankar

“I was not able to get into my domestic team when I was the spinner, I used to score runs but I did not manage to get into the side. Then I started bowling medium pace, and things really changed for me,” Shankar told Warner during the Instagram Live session.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:23 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

India alll-rounder Vijay Shankar (Getty Images)

All-rounder Vijay Shankar on Sunday revealed that he was not able to make it to his domestic side as a spinner and this prompted him to become a medium-pacer.

Shankar was doing an Instagram Live session with Australian batsman David Warner on the official handle of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

It was then that Warner asked Shankar as to why he switched to bowling medium pace.

“I was not able to get into my domestic team when I was the spinner, I used to score runs but I did not manage to get into the side. Then I started bowling medium pace, and things really changed for me,” Shankar told Warner during the Instagram Live session.



Shankar last played a match for India in 2019 against West Indies at Manchester.

He was then injured during the 2019 Cricket World Cup and since then, he has not featured in a match for the Men in Blue.

Shankar has played 19 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad and has managed to score 345 runs, with his highest score being 63 not out.

With the bowl in hand, Shankar managed to take just one wicket in the 2019 season.

The IPL’s lastest edition was slated to start from March 29 this year, however, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

