Wasim Akram says quality of bowling in PSL better than IPL according to foreigns players

PSL returned to Pakistan this year after a gap of some years. The popular T20 league sees some of the biggest international stars participate in the cricket extravaganza. However, the Pakistan Super League has regularly been compared to the Indian Premier League due to the rivalry between the two nations. Recently former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who has worked in both the leagues, talked about the difference between PSL and IPL.

Akram said that he has talked to foreign players and they believe that the quality of bowling in PSL is better than the IPL.

“The five years that I have been part of PSL, I have asked foreign players about the differences between the two leagues, and they always say ‘bowling level is great in PSL’,” Akram told former teammate Basit Ali on his YouTube channel.

“In IPL, you tend to find one bowler in every team whom you can attack (as a batsman). But in PSL the quality of bowling is lot better than IPL according to foreign players.”

Akram also talked about the T20 World Cup. He believes that the International Cricket Council should wait for a more suitable time to host the T20 World Cup. The global tournament, which was last held in 2016, is scheduled to take place in Australia between October and November this year.

The ICC could decide the tournament’s fate on June 10 as there are still a lot of travel restrictions in place and getting all the teams in Australia, is going to be an onerous task.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s a good idea. I mean, how could you have a cricket World Cup without spectators,” Akram told ‘The News’ on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

“A World Cup is all about big crowds, spectators coming from all parts of the globe to support their teams. It’s all about atmosphere and you cannot get it behind closed doors,” he said.

The global body is currently looking at contingency plans to see if it can fit the World Cup in some other slot that is what Akram too thinks should happen.

“So I believe that they (ICC) should wait for a more suitable time and once this pandemic subsides and restrictions are eased then we can have a proper World Cup,” he said.