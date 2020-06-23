Sections
Home / Cricket / Wasim Jaffer appointed Uttarakhand head coach

Wasim Jaffer appointed Uttarakhand head coach

Jaffer confirmed his appointment to PTI, stating the contract was for a year. The highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy, Jaffer had announced retirement in March this year after playing for over two decades, primarily for domestic giants Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

File image of Wasim Jaffer. (PTI)

Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer has been appointed head coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team for the upcoming domestic season. Jaffer confirmed his appointment to PTI, stating the contract was for a year. The highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy, Jaffer had announced retirement in March this year after playing for over two decades, primarily for domestic giants Mumbai and Vidarbha.

This will be his first stint as a head coach with a team.

“I am becoming the head coach of any team for the first time. It is very challenging and something new for me, straightaway after my playing career and I’m looking forward to it,” Jaffer said.

“This is a new team, they have done well. They played the quarterfinals (of the Ranji Trophy in 2018-19 season) against Vidarbha. But they have gone back to Group D (Plate group), so it is going to be a big challenge. I am happy that I am starting from the bottom and for me, it is going to be a good experience,” he added.



The 42-year-old said he enjoyed mentoring youngsters during his time in Mumbai and Vidarbha and is looking forward to turning things around for Uttarakhand.

“I have heard that a lot of talented players are coming from there. I am hoping to turn them into good players and (Uttarakhand) as a good team,” he said.

“In my last five-six years, I have mentored youngsters; it is something which I enjoy, to be honest. I take a lot of happiness to help the youngsters and see them grow,” added Jaffer, who has featured in 31 tests and two ODIs for India.

Uttarakhand had reached the quarterfinals in their debut Ranji Trophy season in 2018-19, where they lost to Vidarbha, by an innings and 115 runs. They failed to advance to the quarterfinals in the next season from Group C.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SBI SO Recruitment notification 2020 out for 444 vacancies, apply now at sbi.co.in/careers
Jun 23, 2020 15:56 IST
748 Indians stranded in Pak to return home from June 25
Jun 23, 2020 15:54 IST
Coronil: All you need to know about Ayurvedic medicine which claims to cure Covid-19
Jun 23, 2020 15:54 IST
3 years of DJ: Allu Arjun calls it one of his most memorable films
Jun 23, 2020 15:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.