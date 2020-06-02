‘Wasn’t even a spell, it was one over’: Shoaib Akhtar, Herschelle Gibbs recall 2000 Sharjah ODI banter

Sections
The match was a unique encounter in the sense that Pakistan had bundled out the Proteas for 101 in 26.5 overs, but neither of the two openers were dismissed in the match.

Jun 02, 2020

Hindustan Times

Pakistan bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar and former South Africa opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs recalled the banter that took place between the two players during the 2000 ODI match in Sharjah. The match was a unique encounter in the sense that Pakistan had bundled out the Proteas for 101 in 26.5 overs, but neither of the two South Africa openers were dismissed in the match.

While Gibbs had remained unbeaten, batting till the end of the innings at 59, his partner Gary Kirsten was retired hurt in the match.

In response to CricTracker’s post recounting the interesting fact about this match, Gibbs wrote: “One @shoaib100mph spell did the damage!” Akhtar, who is known to be quite active on social media, responded to Gibbs’ remark and said: “Do you remember how hot it was @hershybru? It wasn’t even a spell, it was one over. Lol In such weather conditions, i was always in a hurry,” he said. 

Gibbs further talked about the banter that took place between the two players in that match. “You brought the heat brotherman! All you chirped was “cmon gibbsy hit me in front of square “ but I ran out of partners which didn’t help,” he said. 



Akhtar responded: “Good times man! I hope is all is well in these crazy times we are living in now,” he said.

In the match, Pakistan had asked Proteas to chase down 169, but were able to defend the total as South Africa were all out for 101, losing the match by 67 runs.

