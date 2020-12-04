Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Wassan to head DDCA’s new Cricket Advisory Committee

Wassan to head DDCA’s new Cricket Advisory Committee

The three member committee also comprises former India internationals Parvinder Awana and Robin Singh Junior.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 14:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT City/Hindustan Times)

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday named former India player Atul Wassan as the chairperson of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the upcoming season.

The three member committee also comprises former India internationals Parvinder Awana and Robin Singh Junior.

This is the first cricketing policy decision taken by new DDCA president Rohan Jaitley.

The CAC is entitled to make recommendations to the DDCA president on appointment of selection committees, coaches, support staff as per article 29 of the Articles of Association of the governing body.

The terms and conditions for appointments of all cricketing posts (selectors, support staff, coaches, managers) will also be decided by the CAC. The recommendations can only be put forth as and when BCCI announces tournament schedule in purview of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“The committee shall be responsible for maintaining highest standards of transparency in each and every aspect,” Jaitley was quoted as saying in the notification issued on Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 14:25 IST
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Dec 04, 2020 14:06 IST
Maharashtra: Big blow to BJP as MVA seems set to bag four of six seats in legislative council
Dec 04, 2020 14:41 IST
Trudeau’s comment on farmers’ protest ‘unacceptable’, MEA to Canadian envoy
Dec 04, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Dec 04, 2020 14:51 IST
Bihar man lynched after shooting cousin dead over Rs 20,000 loan
Dec 04, 2020 14:48 IST
BBL: Top Afghan spinner in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
Dec 04, 2020 14:43 IST
Twitter realises Ananya lifted Khloe K’s line for Fabulous Lives
Dec 04, 2020 14:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.