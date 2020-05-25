Watch: David Warner’s ‘disappearing act’ will leave you puzzled

Sections
Updated: May 25, 2020 21:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

David Warner was reinstated as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain in February (Instagram)

David Warner has created quite the stir on social media with his TikTok videos but his latest post takes the cake hands down. Warner, who is stuck at home amid the lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic has come up with a disappearing act in his most recent post on Instagram, where the Australia opener promises to leave you puzzled as he vanishes in thin air.

“Shadow batting and then you hear the wife and kids are home, see ya later guys,” Warner captioned his post. Don’t believe us? Watch it yourself. 

Warner’s video has as expected taken the social media by storm. So far, the post has been viewed almost 10,00,000 times as on Monday evening and received almost 3,00,000 likes. Warner’s videos have become quite the rage and thanks to these posts, his numbers of followers have skyrocketed to over three million users.

Warner has been all over social media during this period of lockdown. From posting videos of shadow practicing to dancing on Bollywood numbers with his wife and daughter to even putting up a cloth swapping filter, the Australia opener is keeping his fans engaged with his hilarious videos.



Clearly, Warner is done shadow practicing and hopes that at some point this year, the IPL takes place, a tournament where he will captain 2016 winner Sunrisers Hyderabad. In February, Warner was reinstated as the captain of the side, two years after stepping down from the post because of his international ban for ball tampering. He returned to cricket last year but New Zealand’s Kane Williamson was retained as captain.

