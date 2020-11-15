WBBL: Molly Strano becomes first player to scalp 100 wickets

Sections
Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 13:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of Melbourne Renegades spinner Molly Strano (Renegades WBBl/Twitter)

Australian cricketer Milly Strano scripted history on Sunday in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). The Melbourne Renegades off-spinner became the first bowler to scalp 100 wickets in the Australian T20 tournament.

Strano reached this feat during the face-off against Melbourne Stars, at the Sydney Showground stadium on November 15. The 28-year-old registered the figures of 2-38 in her four-over spell.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) acknowledged Strano’s achievement by making an appreciation post on Twitter. It wrote, “100 wickets in BBL, one catch and a Super-Over win. An eventful win at the office for @MollyStrano!”

Watch the video of Strano’s 100th WBBL wicket:



 



In the Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars game on Sunday, Meg Lanning and Mignon du Preez played knocks of 40-run each and guided their side to a total of 165/8 in 20 overs. Natalie Sciver (24) and Alana King (27) added some quick runs in the end and crossed the 150-run mark.

While Molly becomes the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Jess Jonassen is second on the list with 85 wickets. She is followed by Sarah Aley (84 wickets) and Marizanne Kapp (83 wickets). Earlier, on Saturday, New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine became the first cricketer to smash 100 sixes in the tournament.

 

Devine played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs to take Perth Scorchers over the line by nine wickets and 31 balls to spare. During her innings, Devine smashed three sixes and as a result, she went past the 100 sixes mark in WBBL.

