We are not expecting anything in return: Misbah on England tour

We are not expecting anything in return: Misbah on England tour

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is. The first of three-match Test series is slated to get underway from July 30 with the final match concluding on August 24 while the three-T20I series will run from August 29 to September 2.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:03 IST

By Press Trust of India, Karachi

Pakistan's cricket chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to reporters at Pakistan Cricket Board in Lahore. (AP)

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Saturday said that they don’t expect England to return the favour with a tour of Pakistan just because they are taking the risk amid COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are yet to finalise the dates.

“It is not in our minds that we are coming and keeping in view something that the ECB has to do for us in return,” he said during a conference call.



“It is important for us to restart international cricket somewhere, get the players back on the ground. That is the most important thing at the moment.”Pakistan is yet to host any major nation since the terror attack on the visiting Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009. England last toured Pakistan in 2005-06.

“In a bigger picture, we are not expecting anything in return but overall, we want not just the ECB but all cricketing nations to help each other so this game can grow,” the former batsman said.

“It’s important for cricket fans in Pakistan and also for Pakistan cricket that countries start touring Pakistan.”The West Indies are set to play three Tests in England next month in a bio-secure environment to resume international cricket since the coronavirus shutdown all sports in March.

“We will keep a close eye on how West Indies tour pans out. From fans to players, everyone will be keeping a close eye and I hope it goes well,” Misbah said.

The former captain said Pakistan’s experience of playing their home games in the United Arab Emirates will help them when they play behind closed doors in England.

“Nobody understands it better than us because we played much more cricket than any other team in the world with empty stadiums in the UAE,” he said.

“Obviously looking at the bigger picture, if we want to resume international cricket, we have to start it from somewhere.”

