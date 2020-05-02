Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘We are not lucky as you guys,’ Rohit Sharma talks to Brett Lee about missing cricket amid Covid-19 pandemic

‘We are not lucky as you guys,’ Rohit Sharma talks to Brett Lee about missing cricket amid Covid-19 pandemic

In normal circumstances, Rohit would have been currently leading Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which now stands indefinitely postponed.

Updated: May 02, 2020 14:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

Brett Lee and Rohit Sharma. (PTI/SPORTZPICS)

With cricket events and tournaments suspended, several cricketers have taken to social media to keep the fans engaged. Instagram lives, #askmeanything sessions and throwback photos have now become frequent on social media due to the lockdowns being imposed by several countries. No cricket for several months is a phenomenon never seen before in the past 20-30 years but it has happened in the past 1-2 months. This has led to a number of cricketers missing playing in the field.

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is badly missing hitting the cricket ball and can’t wait to go out and start playing again once the lockdown ends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

READ | If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Rahul Dravid’s words became a nightmare for Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

In normal circumstances, Rohit would have been currently leading Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which now stands indefinitely postponed.



“I wish I had enough place to play indoor cricket, but unfortunately in Mumbai, the place is very secluded, and you have to stick to your apartment. We are not lucky as you guys where you have your own backyard to play,” Rohit said while speaking to former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

“In Mumbai, it’s very expensive to get your own house where you have your own backyard. I live in an apartment and I am lucky to have a little balcony where I can run around and do some activities that my trainer has given me.

“I am trying to follow whatever little I can. Hopefully, the gyms will open soon, and I can go there,” he added.

“But I am missing hitting the ball, that’s for sure. As you know, I like to hit big, so the space is not enough. I just can’t wait to go out there and start hitting the ball,” Rohit, who recently turned 33, further said.

READ| Tempering the tampering rule

All sporting activities have been suspended since mid March following the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed more than 2.3 lakh lives across the world. And the chances of cricketing activities resuming in the near future are highly grim.

In India, nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. It was first slated to end on April 14 but then it was extended till May 3. It has now been further extended till May 17 as the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases refuses to slow down.

(with IANS inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
‘Criminal waste’: Congress attacks Central Vista project after it got clearances amid coronavirus lockdown
May 02, 2020 14:54 IST
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
May 02, 2020 13:23 IST
LIVE: Special train with 847 migrants departs from Nashik for Lucknow
May 02, 2020 13:34 IST

latest news

Vodafone Idea launches AI-powered virtual assistant on WhatsApp
May 02, 2020 14:58 IST
Hog deer poached in Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve area, case registered
May 02, 2020 14:57 IST
‘Other health services must not be affected due to Covid-19’, Chhattisgarh collectors told
May 02, 2020 14:57 IST
CIPET Recruitment 2020: Application begins for officer, assistant posts
May 02, 2020 14:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.