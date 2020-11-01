Sections
‘We are not playing in 70s, 80s’: Tom Moody believes Rishabh Pant struggled this season ‘because of how he arrived at the IPL’

Former Australia allrounder Tom Moody believes that Pant was not in the best shape before the start of IPL 2020, and this factor derailed his performance in the tournament.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 08:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Rishabh Pant plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (PTI)

Delhi Capitals have seen their fair share of downs in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. One of the biggest disappointments for DC has been the form of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has looked completely out of touch. Pant has scored 274 runs in 10 games in the tournament at an average of 30.44 and a strike rate of 112.29, surprisingly low from his standards.

Former Australia allrounder Tom Moody believes that Pant was not in the best shape before the start of IPL 2020, and this factor derailed his performance in the tournament.

READ | ‘T20 ka Bradman,’ Virender Sehwag names the ‘greatest that there has ever been’

Speaking in an interaction on ESPNCricinfo, Moody said: “I think one of the things that have derailed IPL to this point is because of how he arrived at the IPL. From my understanding, his condition was not in a place it needed to be in.”



“I respect the fact that everyone has been in lockdown and there have been challenges around that, but to me, there is no excuse. Absolutely, no excuse. We are not playing in the 80s or the 70s,” Moody further said.

Moody added that Pant should have followed the example of Virat Kohli, who is a role model when it comes to focusing on fitness levels.

“The Indian team has arguably the best of the role models when it comes to preparations and welfare in their captain in Virat Kohli. So, there is absolutely no excuse,” Moody added.

READ| Devdutt Padikkal’s shots remind me of a young Yuvraj Singh: Venkatesh Prasad

“So, that derailed Pant not only physically but also mentally. And then he got injured. Surprise, surprise. I wonder why he got injured. Because his condition was nowhere near where it needed to be.

“You need to help the player regain his focus and understanding. Understand and accept the mistakes, and put it behind and move forward in a positive direction,” Moody signed off.

