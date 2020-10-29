‘We are trying to stamp out racism’: Michael Vaughan slams Marlon Samuels for ‘appalling’ remarks towards Ben Stokes

The rivalry between England allrounder Ben Stokes and veteran West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has resurfaced. It all started when Stokes, who missed the first few games of Rajasthan Royals due to family issues finally arrived to the UAE and had to spend time in quarantine as part of Covid-19 protocols.

In a recent chat with TMS in an IPL podcast, Stokes was questioned on how he spent his time in isolation, and he said he did not particularly enjoy the time and would not even wish it upon his worst enemy.

“I posted a few Instagram stories and some of the England boys were messaging me asking what it’s like and I was saying it wasn’t the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” he said.

“I text my brother saying the same thing, and my brother asked: ‘You wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels?’ I said ‘no, it’s that bad’ – that’s how tough it was,” he had added.

Samuels reacted to Stokes’ words and posted a derogatory post on Instagram. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not pleased with Samuels’ distasteful post, which had racist remarks, and slammed the Windies batsman for his behaviour.

“This is appalling @marlonsamuels... we are trying to stamp out racism ... !! A bit of banter by @benstokes38 should not lead to this ...,” Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

The rivalry between Samuels and Stokes goes started way back in 2015 when the former mocked the England allrounder with a salute. The duo clashed at the T20 World Cup final in 2016 once again where West Indies defeated England to lift the title at Eden Gardens.