We black people aren’t asking for much, just treat us as normal human beings: Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy’s social media outpouring, as the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests raged, that he too had been a target of racist jibe in the Indian Premier League (IPL) drew attention to an issue in Indian sport that has often been ignored.

The skipper of two victorious World T20 campaigns by West Indies was furious when he found out through a Netflix show that ‘kalu’—he was often called that by some teammates during his three seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad—was a racist slur. Sammy threatened to call out the players but settled the issue after having an “interesting conversation” with one of those involved.

“We’re looking at ways to educate rather than focus on the negatives. My brother reassured me he operated from a place of love and I believe him,” he then wrote.

The BLM movement found resonance in several sports, be it the English Premier League, NBA or international cricket with players taking the knee during the West Indies tour of England as well. In an interview, Sammy, leading St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League that started on Tuesday, stresses the need to discuss racism openly.

Excerpts:

Does sport need a platform to discuss racism, which can be a way to eradicate it on the field?

Definitely. If you saw the first game of cricket after the Covid lockdown—the Test between England and West Indies—there was lot of discussion on the subject. I was inspired by one of Michael Holding’s interviews—the passion with which he spoke about what he went through and what should be done to raise awareness on racism. You look around, we as black people are not asking for much. Just treat us as normal human beings. There is much needed, discussion and education on the subject which is racism.

You have shown maturity and kindness in a recent instance

I guess being the captain of a national team gives you the recognition to be able to lead. I have been captain of two World T20 winning sides and also leagues like the Pakistan Super League and another one in Hong Kong. That experience and maturity does count in the leagues I play. To me it’s not just about being captain. I think the word ‘leader’ resonates more with me. Even when I am not the captain, I have always played a leadership role.

Does it make you sad that despite globalisation in so many spheres, people are still judged by their colour?

It’s a mindset, a culture. You see it every day. People have to learn. I can’t stress enough on the education part. The more you have it out there, the more people will see this is not the way to do things. We’ve to treat people as equals, and not because of the colour of your skin. It’s important to speak out on the subject.

Would you be taking a proactive role in talking to your players on the subject?

I didn’t wait for CPL to start the conversation. I am always open to discuss how we can grow as human beings and bring awareness to issues other people may be afraid to speak about. This year most definitely CPL is doing things to raise awareness through the Black Lives Matter movement. I will also play my part.

Sports organisations are supporting their players to take an active stance against racism (like taking the knee). Is that a welcome sign?

It’s a step in the right direction if you understand what the significance of taking a knee is. Showing solidarity and support for the movement is a positive sign. Especially, you look at the NBA players who took the knee and had a massive effect in generating global support. They raise awareness in the process and it goes a long way.

How do you see cricket without fans, although it is for health reasons?

For the first time in CPL there will be no fans. That’s going to be something to adapt to. If you take out CPL and pretend it’s a club match at home, it has that type of atmosphere. I will tell you what, I will have no problems with my players hearing me when I shout to them to move from one position to another. I am not looking forward to the empty stands, but I am looking forward to playing some cricket and be heard.