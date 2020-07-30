Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘We could have won that game easily’: CSK’s Imran Tahir recalls ‘heartbreaking’ loss to MI in IPL 2019 final

‘We could have won that game easily’: CSK’s Imran Tahir recalls ‘heartbreaking’ loss to MI in IPL 2019 final

In reply, Shane Watson scored 80 runs in 59 balls but the rest of the CSK batting line-up struggled. A sensational final over from Lasith Malinga saw CSK getting straned at 148/7 in 20 overs and lost the match, and the title by 1 run.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Lasith Malinga celebrating. (IPL)

The final of the Indian Premier League 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians was an absolute thriller of a contest. After electing to bat first, Mumbai Indians’ top order struggled to get going. With an unbeaten 41 runs in 25 balls, Kieron Pollard toook MI’s total to 149/8 in 20 overs. On papers, it seemed like an easy target for the CSK side to chase. But things turned the other way very quickly.

IPL  2020 Full Coverage

In reply, Shane Watson scored 80 runs in 59 balls but the rest of the CSK batting line-up struggled. A sensational final over from Lasith Malinga saw CSK getting straned at 148/7 in 20 overs and lost the match, and the title by 1 run.

Also read: Dave Cameron’s ICC vision: T20 leagues running concurrently like football, less International cricket

In a recent interaction, CSK spinner Imran Tahir recalled the match and said that it was ‘heartbreaking’ for him to lose the final. “It was heart-breaking as we won almost every game, we managed to beat the big teams. Some of the teams we beat twice as well. You stay with your family for six to eight weeks and then you lose by one run,” Imran Tahir told Anis Sajan on his Instagram Live chat show, according to Crictracker.

“At the end of the day, it’s only a run, but you still come second. For me, I have no doubt that we did what we could, giving everything. Results are never going to be in our hands,” Imran Tahir added.



Also read: PCB expects England to ‘do the right thing’ in 2022 and tour Pakistan

“That was a game we could have won easily. We have seen Shardul Thakur hit a lot of sixes and that’s why he went to bat. But unfortunately, (Lasith) Malinga bowled well. Malinga is one of the best bowlers in the world and he handled the pressure well. I was very sad after the match, personally, just like the other CSK members,” Imran Tahir further said.

CSK led by MS Dhoni will return with a mission to win the trophy when the IPL returns this year in September. The 13th edition of IPL is set to be played in the UAE behind closed doors starting from September 18.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Russia plans to approve world’s first Covid-19 vaccine by August 10: Report
Jul 30, 2020 16:21 IST
40 students with COVID-19 among 1.94 lakh to write CET in Karnataka: Deputy CM Narayan
Jul 30, 2020 16:18 IST
Pvt ambulances fleecing covid-19 patients, Jalandhar admn fixes rates
Jul 30, 2020 16:18 IST
Covid-19 deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US as it deals with renewed surge in infections
Jul 30, 2020 16:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.