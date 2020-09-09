Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / ‘We couldn’t handle the pressure’: Jhulan Goswami says Team India lost the 2017 Women’s World Cup final in the last 10 overs

‘We couldn’t handle the pressure’: Jhulan Goswami says Team India lost the 2017 Women’s World Cup final in the last 10 overs

India reached the ICC Women’s World Cup final in 2017 and Goswami was a key member of the team but it was a case of ‘so near yet so far’ for India as they fell short by nine runs.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Jaipur

ndia's Jhulan Goswami gestures. (Action Images via Reuters)

Women’s Cricket Legend, former Indian Women’s team Captain and world’s highest wicket taker in ODI cricket Jhulan Goswami recently in a conversation with SportsTiger’s show “Off-the-Field” discussed her life story, the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup and Women’s IPL.

The Indian fast bowling legend aged 37 now, has 225 ODI wickets at an economy of just 3.28 runs per over. She believes that age is just a number and what matters the most is the passion for the sport. “As a professional athlete, you never think about age. You just go on with your passion, hard work, and love for the game. You just want to be on the ground as much as possible and that is the most satisfying factor for any athlete. And I am just enjoying myself. “

India reached the ICC Women’s World Cup final in 2017 and Goswami was a key member of the team but it was a case of ‘so near yet so far’ for India as they fell short by nine runs.

She reminisced about her memories and regrets from the journey and said, “It was a huge achievement to play in front of a full house at Lords in the final. We started the World Cup on a high note. It was an absolute team effort from the very beginning. Whether you speak about Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Ekta Bisht, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey or RajeshwariGayakwad everyone had contributed. As a team, we believed and performed.”



She further said, “We reached the finals and it was the only last 10 overs where we lost the match. For the 90 overs we had dominated the match and it was only the last 10 overs of England’s bowling where we couldn’t handle the pressure. It is a pain but we have to move on. But the 2017 World Cup irrespective of everything was the year of revolution for Women’s cricket in our country. I think momentum which was required for women’s cricket was set up by us. If you look at our team’s performance in the last three years 2017-20 we have been very consistent and only lost in the final whether it is ODI or T20I.”

Goswami also followed the World Cup experience by answering the much talked about question on Women’s IPL and grassroots women’s cricket. She commented. “Our domestic structure is fantastic. We have played competitive cricket at U19, U23, and senior level. There are many girls playing good quality cricket in most parts of the country. It’s not easy to perform in domestic cricket because you don’t know who is going to win the tournament as many teams are in contention.”

She spoke about women’s IPL in an optimistic tone saying, “As far as IPL is concerned, we do wish for the full-fledged tournament should start and we are all waiting for that. Women’s IPL will be a big achievement for the country and for young cricketers as they are going to share the dressing room with top-notch Indian and international talent.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
Sep 09, 2020 16:35 IST
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
Sep 09, 2020 17:14 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Sep 09, 2020 16:57 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

Swara says CBI, ED should probe ‘really serious cases’ instead of Rhea
Sep 09, 2020 17:21 IST
Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse inside Akshay Kumar’s ‘small’ birthday party’
Sep 09, 2020 17:24 IST
Kangana Ranaut warns Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Your pride will crumble now’
Sep 09, 2020 17:25 IST
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Sep 09, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.