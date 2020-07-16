We give second chances to others, then why not ourselves? asks Harmanpreet Kaur

It’s been over three months since the lockdown and the Captain of the Indian Women’s T20 Cricket Team, Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been at home like all of us, says this tough phase has been tremendously learning. She says, “I have contributed my time and energy in all those things that I have always craved to do. I kept a routine while falling in love with indoor workouts that I used to find extremely challenging. In this period, I’ve learnt that maintaining good health- mental and physical- leads to a fulfilling life. Staying positive by making efforts to not allow any negative energy or thought. But, most of all, I have gained a lot of patience.”

Being a sportsperson, staying indoors and not being able to practice has been tough. Kaur admits that the initial days “brought in many apprehensions and were traumatic”. “Later, with a new routine, I realised that it wasn’t all that bad. I’m desperately waiting to get back on the field and play matches, once things are normal,” she says, adding, she is looking forward to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled in February.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death shocked many including Kaur, who tweeted to share her grief over the untimely demise. Talking about the pressures of a job and challenges in life, she says, “The news of the passing away of such a talented and admirable actor was heartbreaking. It left everyone speechless. We have no control on life and death but God has given us the ability to control our body and mind. Physical and mental health is important and I think, the journey towards success is not very easy - some succeed in one go and some have to wait. When we give second chances to people and things in life, then why not ourselves? If we learn to forgive and love ourselves, life will seem easier. Humans tend to rush sometimes, but it’s okay to wait and be kind to yourself. It’s important to handle success and failure with an open heart.”

Ask her if there was ever a time when she was affected by circumstances? How did she deal with the low phase and she says, “There have been times when I have felt a million emotions- both good and bad. Emotions are irrelevant after a while, and if we allow them to overpower us, then they have the tendency to drown us. Emotions are good if put in the right place. I learnt quite early in life that letting go is the best way to be happy. Not everyday will workout the way we want, so we have to just keep moving forward,”