Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘We have a great tuning together’: Kuldeep Yadav reveals Virat Kohli’s ‘best quality’

‘We have a great tuning together’: Kuldeep Yadav reveals Virat Kohli’s ‘best quality’

Kuldeep has become one of Kohli’s most trusted player, and he is rarely left out for any series. Speaking in an interview to news agency IANS, Kuldeep revealed how Kohli as captain motivated him and helped his game.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav. (PTI)

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is a regular across all formats for India. The left-arm bowler has an ability to take multiple wickets in the middle overs, and in an age where spinners are hit for plenty, he maintains a considerably lower economy rate in limited-overs cricket. In 6 Tests, Kuldeep has taken 24 wickets at an average of 24.1, while he has taken 104 wickets in 60 ODIs at an average of 26.2. His record in T20Is is the best out of three - with 39 wickets in 21 games at an average of 13.8.

Perhaps, this is why Kuldeep has become one of Kohli’s most trusted player, and he is rarely left out for any series. Speaking in an interview to news agency IANS, Kuldeep revealed how Kohli, the captain, motivated him and helped his game.

Also read: Felt Ricky Ponting was like a father figure at Mumbai Indians, says Hardik Pandya

“If your captain believes in you, giving your best on the field becomes easy. From Virat, we learn a lot of things like how to manage difficult situations. He never fails to motivate young players,” the 25-year-old said.

“I remember when I was new in the team he backed me a lot. In fact, now also, he is always there for me. He always appreciates your skills and we have a great tuning together,” he further added.



Kuldeep further went on to reveal Kohli’s best quality. “The best quality of Virat is that he also understands the team and its player’s well which makes our job easy on field,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall: Flights diverted, traffic stopped amid heavy rains in Maharashtra
Jun 03, 2020 15:09 IST
Neha Bhasin on Viva band reunion in lockdown for Jaago Zara
Jun 03, 2020 15:09 IST
IB staffer Ankit Sharma, killed in Delhi riots, was stabbed 51 times: Police chargesheet
Jun 03, 2020 15:03 IST
Bengaluru duo arrested for selling fake insurance, registration papers
Jun 03, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.