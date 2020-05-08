We make life easier for Smith, Kohli: Warner to Rohit

Rohit Sharma and David Warner are two of the top opening batsmen in the world. However, both players did not set out as opening batsmen early in their careers. While Rohit batted in the middle order before the 2013 Champions Trophy, Warner was a lower-order batsman who also bowled as leg spin before setting out on his international career as an opener.

Warner, on Friday, spoke about the first time he opened an innings for his domestic side. “It was bizarre, I was in the middle order, sort of coming in at the back end of the innings. In 2009, Dominic Thornely was captain of New South Wales and Philip Hughes was opening when I was suddenly told that I am opening,” he told Rohit during an Instagram live.

“After that I just let my bowling go, and before I knew it I was walking out at the MCG in front of 80,000 people against South Africa.”

While Warner has rarely bowled in his professional career, Rohit said he used to bowl a lot and even claimed a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League before sustaining a finger injury. He was playing for Deccan Chargers against his current side Mumbai Indians in the 2009 season of the IPL and dismissed Abhishek Nayyar, Harbhajan Singh and a well-set JP Duminy.

“I remember they were all good batsmen,” said Rohit, mentioning his hat-trick.

Both play for sides that have players considered the best in the world in Test cricket in Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. “People say Kohli and Smith are the best in the world,” said Warner. “But we make Smith and Kohli because we take the shine off the ball. We have got an important job as openers.”

The pair also spoke about what it’s like opening the batting with Shikhar Dhawan and Aaron Finch. Warner plays with Dhawan at Sunrisers Hyderabad and opens the batting with Finch in limited-overs cricket for Australia. On the other hand, Rohit and Dhawan have formed one of the most destructive opening pairs in T20Is and ODIs over the years.

The pair said that both Finch and Dhawan are similar in the way that they prefer not facing the first ball.

“In 2013, my second game as an opener in the Champions Trophy. I told Shikhar we are playing against South Africa, I’ve never faced Morne Morkel or Dale Steyn with the new ball so you have to take strike,” Rohit said.

“He says no, you are more experienced, this is my first tour here and you should take strike. Here is an opener who did not want to take strike. And I could not even see the first three balls from Morkel. I did not expect that much pace or bounce.”

Warner said: “Finchy tells me that against left handers I have to open because he doesn’t want the ball coming into him. But I also don’t want the ball going away from me.”