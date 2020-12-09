‘We need him to bowl’: Virat Kohli says no to Hardik Pandya as batsman for Australia Tests

Hardik Pandya may have expressed his desires of staying back with the Indian squad for the four-match Test series against Australia after returning as one of India’s most consistent performers with the bat in the limited-overs series but India captain Virat Kohli ruled the all-rounder out stating that he needs to start bowling to be considered for selection in Test cricket.

Pandya, who did not bowl in the entire IPL 2020, bowled only in once - the 2nd ODI at Sydney - in the six limited overs fixtures and that too only 4 overs. The hard-hitting all-rounder has been playing as a batsman in the Indian limited overs side.

After returning as India’s highest run-scorer in the ODIs with 90-plus scores beside his name, Pandya was named man-of-the-series in the T20Is. Pandya’s brilliant run with the bat raised hopes of his return in the Test side especially with question marks still hanging over Rohit Sharma’s availability.

“It’s a different ball game, I think I need to be, I mean I don’t mind but at the end of the day, the call is on the management. So, yeah, I don’t think I can say much about it,” Pandya had said after leading India to victory in the first T20I.

“He’s been outstanding,” Kohli said after India’s 12-run defeat in the third and final T20 in Sydney on Tuesday.

Kohli, however said, Pandya needs to start bowling in order to get his spot back in the Indian Test side.

“He couldn’t bowl and we knew he’s not going to bowl ... We need him to bowl. That’s when he becomes that one guy who brings a lot of balance for us.

“He himself wants to get back into the bowling space and be available as a pure all-rounder in tests, which becomes way more important.

“Over five days, you need a little extra from a player in that role. So he understands that and is working really hard to come back.”

Kohli top-scored with a 61-ball 85 on Tuesday and heads into the test series in fine fettle after leading India to a 2-1 series win in the T20s following their 2-1 defeat in the one-dayers.

India will have a final warm-up against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Friday, a three-day pink ball match to prepare for the first day-night test against Australia.

Kohli said it was not decided whether he would feature in the match or take a few days’ rest before Adelaide.

“If I feel great I’ll definitely play,” he said.

“When I get into a good headspace, I feel like I can play and switch between formats ... I’m in the right headspace.”

(With Reuters inputs)