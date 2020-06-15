Sections
Home / Cricket / 'We need to speak about what we feel within': Robin Uthappa on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

‘We need to speak about what we feel within’: Robin Uthappa on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

“Shocked beyond understanding. Cannot imagine the pain you must’ve been going through @itsSSR . My heart and prayers go out to your family. Rest in peace,” Uthappa wrote.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Sushant Singh Rajput and Robin Uthappa. (File)

India cricketer Robin Uthappa expressed his shock over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The 34-year-old actor, who had played the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in former India captain’s biopic, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was found dead by the domestic help, who alerted the police. Speaking in a series of tweets, Uthappa wrote about the need for people to talk about their feelings, and said that he cannot even imagine the pain the actor must have been facing.

“I cannot reiterate this enough. WE NEED TO SPEAK ABOUT WHAT WE FEEL WITHIN. we are stronger than we understand and IT IS COMPLETELY OKAY TO NOT BE OKAY,” he added. 

 



Apart from Uthappa, Australia opening batsman David Warner also expressed his condolences over the actor’s demise. “Very very sad to hear about this. RIP,” he wrote. 

M S Dhoni’s close friend and co-producer of his biopic, Arun Pandey, on Sunday recalled the unforgettable moments they both spent with Sushant Singh Rajput when the lead actor constantly battled the “enormous pressure” of replicating the iconic cricketer’s magic on the big screen. “He was very concerned during the making of the movie about whether he would be able to live Dhoni’s life on the big screen. He was under a lot pressure before the movie release (in 2016),” Pandey told PTI.

“He use to say it often to me that ‘I hope I am able to deliver, else Mahi’s millions of fans will not forgive me ever’. But the hard worker that he was, I was sure that he would a fine job and he did,” Pandey, who is yet to come to terms with Sushant’s shocking death, said.

(With PTI inputs)

