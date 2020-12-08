Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘We’re with you’: Rajasthan Royals express condolences after Ben Stokes’ father, Ged, loses battle to cancer at 65

‘We’re with you’: Rajasthan Royals express condolences after Ben Stokes’ father, Ged, loses battle to cancer at 65

Ged was first diagnosed 12 months ago, and in the wake of his illness, Ben Stokes was granted indefinite leave during England’s Test series against Pakistan so that he can spend time with his family.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Ben Stokes with his father. (Instagram/Ben Stokes)

England star allrounder Ben Stokes’ father, Ged Stokes has reportedly passed away at the age of 65 after losing a year-long battle with brain cancer, ESPNCricinfo reported. According to the report, the announcement regarding the death of former New Zealand rugby league international was made by his former club, Workington Town, where he played one season in 1982-83, before returning as coach in 2003.

“It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away,” the club wrote on Twitter. “Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James. Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too,” the post added.

Ged was first diagnosed 12 months ago, and in the wake of his illness, Ben Stokes was granted indefinite leave during England’s Test series against Pakistan so that he can spend time with his family.



 

Stokes also arrived late for the Indian Premier League in UAE to play for Rajasthan Royals this season. In a column on Daily Mirror, he expressed the importance of his family to him.

“Saying goodbye to my dad, my mum and my brother in Christchurch was tough,” he wrote in October. “It has been a difficult time for us as a family, but we’ve pulled together and supported each other as best we can. And I was able to get on the plane with my parents’ love and blessing after we reached the decision, for me to get back playing, as a family with no external influences.”

Rajasthan Royals also took to Twitter to express their condolences. “RIP Ged Stokes. One of the greatest characters in our special cricket family. We’re with you Ben. Strength to you and your family,” the franchise wrote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Dec 08, 2020 19:57 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Dec 08, 2020 19:42 IST

latest news

Four, including drunk driver killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh
Dec 08, 2020 20:01 IST
Truck collides with bike; rider’s leg fractured
Dec 08, 2020 20:01 IST
Researchers found new method to detect Covid-19 in less than five minutes
Dec 08, 2020 20:01 IST
Tamil Nadu human rights body seeks report after 3 women die in fatal accidents
Dec 08, 2020 19:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.