‘We started picking up in grand style’: Sachin Tendulkar names the ‘best series of his life’

India and Australia have always had a fierce rivalry on the field. Two cricketing giants were often at loggerheads with each other during matches as they tried to one-up on each other. Earlier, India used to be a tough team to overcome at home but played meekly away from the subcontinent. After Sourav Ganguly became captain, India gave Australia a run for their money in Tests. They were still dominant at home but changed their attitude while travelling.

One of the most famous series played between the two nations was during the 2001 Australia tour of India. India had lost the first Test badly and were in a precarious position during the second Test. But an impressive partnership between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid changed the course of the series as India went from looking down and out to winning the series 2-1.

Sachin Tendulkar talked about the series in an interview with ABC Australia, who were documenting Steve Waugh’s camerawork in India. Tendulkar remarked that the contest was the best series of his life.

‘It was reported that Steve Waugh had said that this is his final frontier. So the series became even more important for Australians as well as us. In the first Test match, they beat us convincingly by 10 wickets. And from the second Test match, second innings onwards, we started picking up in grand style. And in the third Test match also, we won. We won the series 2-1. Without any doubt, I have to say that was the best series of my life,’ Tendulkar told ABC Australia.

Tendulkar is one of the most accomplished batsmen in the history of cricket. He has made numerous records during his more than 20-year career. He won the 2011 Cricket World Cup and in the coming years announced his retirement from cricket. Even though he played in many big matches, Tendulkar still holds the 2001 series in high regard.