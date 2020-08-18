‘We were all awestruck’: When MS Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur during 2008 Test series

Former India captain MS Dhoni was known to be cool as a cucumber on the cricket field. In some of the most tense situations during a game, where some of the best captains would tend to crumble, Dhoni showed extreme patience and calm to make some tough decisions and lead his team to wins. He earned the nickname ‘Captain Cool’ because of this precise ability. But while all Dhoni fans know how he was on the field, little does anyone know how the former wicketkeeper-batsman was behind the scenes.

In a recent chat, former India batsman VVS Laxman revealed how Dhoni was as cool outside the field as he was on the cricket field. Laxman recalled two quirky moments from Dhoni’s career which he witnessed in the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show.

Laxman recalled the 2006 Test against Pakistan in Faisalabad in which Dhoni scored his maiden Test ton. After achieving the milestone, Dhoni went on to joke in the dressing room that he was going to retire from Tests.

“I still remember him coming back into the dressing room (after his maiden Test ton, versus Pakistan in Faisalabad in 2006) and loudly saying ‘I am going to announce my retirement - MS Dhoni, mai hundred maara Test cricket mein, bas yaar [I, MS Dhoni, have hit a century in Test cricket that’s it!],” Laxman said.

“I don’t want anything more from Test cricket!’ And we were shocked and surprised to hear that. But that’s what MS Dhoni always was,” he said.

Laxman further recalled how Dhoni drove the team bus from the stadium to the hotel in Nagpur during the 2008 Test series against Australia.

“He was the captain of the Indian team because Anil [Kumble] announced his retirement two matches before in Delhi (in 2008). And MS Dhoni asked the team bus driver to just go and sit behind, and he drove the team bus from the ground to the hotel in Nagpur, and we were all awestruck. The captain of the Indian team, driving the team bus!

“That’s how he used to enjoy his life. For him, being a cricketer was doing everything on the cricket field, but outside the field, everything was normal,” Laxman said.

The fans will get to witness Dhoni back in action when the Indian Premier League kicks off from September 19th. The tournament this year will travel to the UAE - with the matches set to take place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.