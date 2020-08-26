‘We were looking for guys at the top of their game’: RCB head coach explains why the franchise invested in Aaron Finch

The Royal Challengers Bangalore struck gold when they acquired Aaron Finch for Rs 4.4 crore at the IPL 2020 auctions last December. Besides needing a bankable batsman besides captain Virat Kohli, Simon Katich, head coach of RCB explained the reason behind Finch’s inclusion in the squad, saying the team was targeting someone who has a solid footing in international cricket.

Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

And rightly so, considering Finch, with 1989 runs from 61 T20Is, is currently ranked No. 3 in the ICC rankings for T20I batsmen.

Also Read | ‘The list is very long’: Zaheer Khan explains what makes Rohit Sharma a great captain

“We were looking for guys at the top of their game in international cricket. Finch was high on that list. As a player and captain, he has done well for Australia. He is a good player of spin and brings leadership in the group,” Katich said during a video interaction.

RCB’s Director of Cricket Mike Hesson weighed in on the team’s bowling stocks. As Yuzvendra Chahal pointed out last week that more than 70 percent of RCB’s defeats have been due to lack of strength in death bowling, Hesson highlighted the team’s priority at strengthening its bowling line-up for the season, an area they look to have covered for the 2020 edition.

Also Read | ‘Seize the day’ - Virat Kohli sweats it out in UAE amid quarantine

“We were very clear about our death bowling and wanted to make sure we got it covered. We went into the auction wanting to fix that,” said Hesson at the virtual media interaction.

“We have got Udana, Morris, Richardson, Steyn. Navdeep Saini has done the job nicely and our spinners too will play a big part. We got Chahal who is exceptional bowler and a nice mix of spinners (Shahbaz Nadeem, Pawan Negi, Moeen Ali). We think we are not so much reliant on our batting and have a balanced unit.”

Besides Kohli and Finch, all eyes will be on two more high-profile names – AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn. De Villiers has been with the franchise since 2011, while Steyn returned to the franchise last season before an injury ruled him out of the tournament. Not having played much cricket in the last 12 months is a concern for de Villiers and Steyn but Hesson reckons they hold tremendous value for the team.

“RCB got legends in Dale and ABD. Both players took part in an exhibition match in South Africa recently, de Villiers was the stand out player. It shows his quality,” the former New Zealand coach said.

“Steyn is another one. When we saw him return (from injury) six months ago, he was in exceptional form. He is developing his T20 game and working on different deliveries. He is not ready to retire yet and keen to make a contribution.”