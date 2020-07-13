‘We were young and wanted to win’: Yuvraj Singh reminds Nasser Hussain of India’s Natwest Trophy triumph

Sections
On the 18th anniversary of India’s famous Natwest Trophy win against England, Yuvraj reminded Hussain of their terrific feat at Lord’s in the year 2002.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Yuvraj Singh shared this image on his Twitter profile. (Image Credit: Yuvraj Singh’s Twitter)

July 13, 2020 marks the 18th anniversary of India’s famous Natwest Trophy win against England and Yuvraj Singh, one of the architects of India’s historic win, did not miss the opportunity to remind Nasser Hussain – who was England’s captain in the series – about the achievement of the Indian cricket team.

“Throwback to Natwest 2002 Final,” Yuvraj tweeted tagging Hussain in the post. “Jaan laga di thi sab ne mil ke (We put all our efforts)! We were young and we wanted to win. It was a wonderful team effort that helped us beat England and clinch the trophy in this nail-biting game. @nassercricket, just incase you forgot.”

Hussain was quick to respond and tweeted: “Some lovely photos mate .. thanks for sharing.”

India chased down a target of 326 set by England from a position of 146/5 to register one of their most memorable ODI wins. Yuvraj led India’s comeback with a scintillating 69 and added 122 runs for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Kaif, who top scored with an unbeaten 87 in a Man-of-the-Match worthy performance.



The crux of England’s 325/5 was formed on the back of centuries from Marcus Trescothick and Hussain himself, who registered his maiden ODI ton. India were provided a solid start with Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag putting on 106 inside 15 overs with the former India captaining scoring a 43-ball 60.

England roared back dismissing India’s first five batsmen for 39 runs before the Kaif-Yuvraj stand took over and paved the way for one of Indian cricket’s most defining sights – that of Sourav Ganguly waiving his Indian jersey from the Lord’s balcony.

