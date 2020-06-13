We will be the No. 1 contenders: Yuzvendra Chahal on India’s T20 World Cup chances

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy ended in heartbreak for the Indian team. Virat Kohli’s side played flawless cricket to reach the final but lost to arch rivals Pakistan in the summit clash. That campaign brought out a major weakness in the team and the management decided to address the issue.

India’s finger spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, were failing to pick up wickets in the middle overs and that prompted the management to back teh wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Both these young spinners grabbed the opportunity with both hands and together formed a deadly pair, which helped India dominate 50-over cricket.

The spin twins have since been christened ‘Kulcha’ and they revel in each other’s company. Speaking about their chemistry at India Today’s E-Salaam Cricket Kuldeep said that Chahal treats him like his younger brother and gives him a lot of advice.

“I remember meeting Chahal at the breakfast table when I was selected by the Mumbai Indians. I had gone for practice and Chahal was playing at the DY Patil stadium. He gave me a lot of respect and the bond grew from there. He cares a lot for me and treats me like a younger brother. He gives me ideas about life and cricket. Whenever I have some problems he comes and talks to me that’s why our chemistry looks so good,” Kuldeep was quoted as saying by India Today.

Chahal has been very active on social media in the lockdown and he revealed how he has been spending his time.

“In the first two weeks nothing much happened, but after that I spent time with family. Then I ordered some gym equipments and started working out regularly. I also participated in a chess tournament for charity, I also play with dad sometimes. I have a new house now and shifted in November. So the family time I was missing for the past 10-15 years, I’m getting to enjoy that now,” Chahal was quoted as saying.

Both the tweakers hoped that the T20 World Cup takes place this year and were confident of India doing well in the tournament.

“Our spin attack has been one of the best, so has been the batting. We keep the team as our priority always, which increases our chances of the winning. Hopefully the T20 World Cup will happen and get the trophy back home,” Kuldeep said

Chahal went ahead and said that India could well be the number 1 contenders for the crown.

“We have a really good team, we have good all-rounders, batsmen and especially the bowlers. If you ask me then I think we will be the No. 1 contenders,” Chahal said.