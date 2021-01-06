Sections
West Indies bowling legend Curtly Ambrose applies for coaching role at ECB: Report

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 15:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Curtly Ambrose. (PTI)

West Indies bowling legend Curtly Ambrose has reportedly applied for the post of bowling coach at ECB. According to a report from ESPNCrininfo, the former Windies pacer has applied for the role of elite pace-bowling coach which was advertised by the ECB around three weeks ago.

The report further states that if Ambrose gets the job, he would be required to work with England’s budding pace bowlers who are growing up the ranks. He would also be required to work with the senior team and England A squads, the report further adds.

Ambrose picked 405 Test wickets and 225 ODI wickets in his stellar career. The fast bowler, who retired in 2000, has the lowest average among all the fast bowlers who have picked 400 or more wickets (20.99).

After retiring from cricket, the former speedster eventually did a coaching stint with West Indies and he was in the role when Darren Sammy-led Windies team won the 2016 T20 World Cup.

The elite fast bowling position is one of three coaching jobs currently advertised by the ECB. Ambrose had a great record in Australia (78 wickets in 14 Tests) and it might work in his favour as England is slated to tour Australia for the Ashes later this year.

England’s senior Test squad is currently in Sri Lanka for the upcoming two-match Test series, set to begin from January 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

