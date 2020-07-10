Sections
West Indies legend Michael Holding breaks down while speaking on racism

“To be honest, that emotional part came when I started thinking of my parents. And it’s coming again now,” the former Windies pacer Michale Holding said.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 07:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Time New Delhi

Michael Holding breaks down. (Sky Sports News Youtube/Screengrab)

West Indies legend Michael Holding on Thursday broke down while addressing the issue of racism during an interview with Sky News’ reporter Mark Austin. The pace bowling legend was seen making a passionate plea on Wednesday in which he asked the society to change their attitudes towards racism on the first day of England’s Test against Windies at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, while speaking to Sky Sports pundits.

On being interviewed about the same on Thursday, Holding said that he became emotional as he started thinking about his parents. “To be honest, that emotional part came when I started thinking of my parents. And it’s coming again now,” the former Windies pacer said.

Holding took a pause as he controlled his tears, and said: “Mark, I know what my parents went through. My mother’s family stopped talking to her because her husband was too dark. I know what they went through, and that came back to me immediately,” Holding said, wiping tears from his eyes,” the 66-year-old added. 

The reporter asked Michael if he believes it may be the moment when things could start to change. “It may be the moment that things change?” Austin asked.



“Well, it’s going to be a slow process, but I hope. Even if it’s a baby step at a time. Even a snail’s pace. But I’m hoping it will continue in the right direction. Even at a snail’s pace, I don’t care,” Holding replied.

“I hope people understand exactly what I’m saying, and exactly where I’m coming from. I’m 66 years old. I have seen it, I have been through it and I have experienced it with other people. It cannot continue like this - we have to understand that people are people,” Holding also added.

