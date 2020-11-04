Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / West Indies Marlon Samuels retires from all forms of cricket

West Indies Marlon Samuels retires from all forms of cricket

Samuels had informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) about his retirement in June this year, confirmed CWI chief executive Johnny Grave.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 11:49 IST

By Asian News International, London

Marlon Samuels scored over 10000 runs for West Indies. (Getty Images)

West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has retired from professional cricket. Samuels, who top-scored in both of their World T20 final victories, last played for West Indies in December 2018 against Bangladesh.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Samuels had informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) about his retirement in June this year, confirmed CWI chief executive Johnny Grave. A key cog in Windies batting wheel, Samuels has been recently in the news for the wrong reasons.

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne in October had slammed Windies all-rounder Samuels for passing distasteful comments on him and England’s Ben Stokes. Earlier, Samuels in an Instagram story had abused both Stokes and Warne and the Windies all-rounder had also boasted of his superior skin tone. Samuels had also involved Stokes’ wife in his comments and this resulted in wide outrage over social media.

Samuels’ finest knock came in the 2012 T20 World Cup final in Colombo, when he launched an attack with his batting skills on premier bowlers Ajantha Mendis and Lasith Malinga to guide his side a win over Sri Lanka. Across formats, he scored 11,134 international runs including 17 centuries, and scalped 152 wickets.

He also represented several T20 franchises around the world later in his career, including Pune Warriors, Delhi Daredevils in Indian Premier League (IPL), and Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League (BBL).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Presidential Election 2020: Twitter flags Trump’s tweet saying Democrats trying to ‘steal’ election
Nov 04, 2020 11:50 IST
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 10:33 IST
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
Nov 04, 2020 10:06 IST
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Nov 04, 2020 05:00 IST

latest news

SC disposes plea seeking additional precautions for conducting ICAI November exams
Nov 04, 2020 12:14 IST
‘We were in the same situation’: Warner looks up to SRH’s 2016 campaign
Nov 04, 2020 12:12 IST
Depression, anxiety are more frequently diagnosed in women: Study
Nov 04, 2020 12:10 IST
Sandeepa: I would like to dig my teeth into substantial work on the web
Nov 04, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.