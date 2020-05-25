Sections
Home / Cricket / West Indies ready with plan to send 25-man squad for Test series in England in June

West Indies ready with plan to send 25-man squad for Test series in England in June

Johnny Grave says he has been in discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board for the past six weeks and that Cricket West Indies is expecting a formal offer to go ahead with the tour in the coming days.

Updated: May 25, 2020 16:37 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

Hyderabad: West Indies bowler Jason Holder (C) celebrates the wicket of his Indian batsman Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the second cricket test match, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct 13, 2018. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI10_13_2018_000072A) (PTI)

The chief executive of West Indies’ cricket team says a plan is in place to fly a 25-man squad to England around June 8 ahead of a three-test series starting a month later in bio-secure stadiums with no spectators.

Johnny Grave says he has been in discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board for the past six weeks and that Cricket West Indies is expecting a formal offer to go ahead with the tour in the coming days.

ALSO READ: ‘When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill,’ Yuvraj Singh shares throwback picture

Grave says in an interview with espncricinfo.com the players would take privately sourced tests for COVID-19 three or four days before the departure date. They would then convene at a base in Antigua and fly out in one aircraft on the same day, before being transported to their quarantine and training venue where they would spend about three weeks.



He adds that the current plan is for the test matches to start July 8, July 16 and July 24. The tour was due to start on June 4 but no professional cricket can be played in England before July 1 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Grave says there is still some apprehension among players and support staff about leaving their families for seven weeks, travelling to Britain and playing in bio-secure venues, but that no player has said formally he does not want to tour.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Luxury brands makes ‘Rainbow’ symbol of hope
May 25, 2020 16:37 IST
Will the post-Corona world see a resurrection of single screens?
May 25, 2020 16:36 IST
Songs of patriotism are a Uttarakhand band’s tribute to Covid warriors
May 25, 2020 16:36 IST
West Indies ready with plan to send 25-man squad for England series in June
May 25, 2020 16:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.