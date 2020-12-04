Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / West Indies win MCC’s Spirit of Cricket award

West Indies win MCC’s Spirit of Cricket award

The men’s side arrived in England in June for a three-test series played in a biosecure environment, which saw international cricket resume for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak brought the global calendar to a halt.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 10:58 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

West Indies' Roston Chase celebrates taking the wicket of England's Rory Burns, caught by West Indies' Rakheem Cornwall with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (REUTERS)

West Indies have won this year’s Spirit of Cricket award after sending both their men’s and women’s teams to tour England during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced.

The men’s side arrived in England in June for a three-test series played in a biosecure environment, which saw international cricket resume for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak brought the global calendar to a halt.

The women featured in a Twenty20 international series against England in September after India and South Africa were unable to tour because of the pandemic.

“In a year when cricket has brought us much solace, it is entirely fitting that Cricket West Indies and their men’s and women’s teams should be recognised for the courage of their decision to tour England, an act which truly embodies the spirit of cricket,” MCC President Kumar Sangakkara said.

The MCC, which acts as custodian and arbiter of the laws of the sport, also praised the boards of Pakistan, Ireland and Australia for allowing their teams to play in England.

Jason Holder’s West Indies side won a similar award from the Cricket Writers’ Club in October.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
Dec 04, 2020 11:19 IST
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
Dec 04, 2020 11:03 IST
GHMC election results 2020: BJP ahead of TRS as postal ballots are counted
Dec 04, 2020 11:02 IST
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Dec 04, 2020 11:03 IST

latest news

N.Y.  developers hire influencers to sell homes during pandemic
Dec 04, 2020 11:16 IST
COVID vaccine may become reality soon but students’ loss of education cannot be compensated: Sisodia
Dec 04, 2020 11:10 IST
Myanmar monk creates refuge for snakes at monastery
Dec 04, 2020 11:08 IST
Maharashtra to ease, expedite procedure for mangrove land transfer to forest department
Dec 04, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.