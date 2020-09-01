‘What happened to my family was beyond horrible’: Suresh Raina seeks help from Punjab Police, CM Amarinder Singh

India cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday shared a series of tweets in which he opened up on the ordeal his family in Punjab has gone through in the past few days. Raina, who recently pulled out of IPL 2020 and returned home from UAE citing ‘personal reasons’, said that what happened to his family was beyond horrible.

“What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries,” Raina tweeted.

“Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support,” he added.

Raina also went on to seek help from Punjab police in catching the culprits and also tagged Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in his next tweet. “Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them,” Raina wrote.

“Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb,” he further added.

Raina will not be part of the upcoming edition of IPL 2020 which kicks off from September 19th. The left-hander had also announced his retirement from international cricket last month.