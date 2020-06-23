What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Mahela Jayawardene explains

The greatness of Rohit Sharma lies not only in his batting but also his captaincy. How else does one explain Rohit becoming the most successful IPL captain in the history of the tournament, leading Mumbai Indians to a record four titles since 2013. No one is as well aware of what goes inside Rohit’s head than Mahela Jayawardene, who was appointed coach of the franchise ahead of the 2017 season. Despite all the leadership qualities Rohit brings to the table, Jayawardene feels the one trait that stands out is his ability to act on his natural way of thinking and then back it.

“He is an instinctive leader for sure. But at the same time Rohit gathers a lot of information as well, I think that’s his strength,” Jayawardene said on Sony Network for their show Pit Stop on their Instagram page.

“We also don’t have long meetings. Yes, we have certain meetings because that has to be a planning you can fall back to when things are not going well. But Ro(hit) does get a lot of information and he likes to know things. He uses that out there in the middle. That’s how he reacts and all that.”

Jayawardene further explained how proactive the Mumbai Indians skipper is even outside his role as captain. The former Sri Lanka batsman believes it is an asset as to how Rohit is able to manage so many things at once, despite sharing two of the biggest responsibilities in the team – being its captain and premier batsman.

“Even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, that information is there. It can be odd times... sometimes you walk into a team room and you see Ro (Rohit) with the analyst just looking at some things and all... he gets those little snippets from the guys,” Jayawardene said.

“It’s our job to give him that information because out there in the middle it’s a tough place to be as a captain. It’s not easy, I have done that as well. So as long as you are prepared and you are instinctively making those calls and being proactive, that’s all that you can ask from him and Ro is brilliant in that.”