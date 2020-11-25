Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘When I started playing cricket, was told to take drugs to bowl fast,’ reveals Shoaib Akhtar - Report

‘When I started playing cricket, was told to take drugs to bowl fast,’ reveals Shoaib Akhtar - Report

Nicknamed ‘the Rawalpindi Express’ because of his fast deliveries, Shoaib Akhtar also suffered numerous injuries to his career. In a recent interview, Akhtar revealed that he was asked to take drugs to bowl at 100 mph when he started his career, but he refused to do so.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 08:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shoaib Akhtar (Twitter)

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers of his time. Akhtar was known for his raw pace that not only knocked down stumps but also instilled fears in the minds and hearts of several of his peers during his playing days.

Akhtar, to this day, holds the record of bowling the fastest recorded delivery in international cricket. Akhtar achieved the feat during a match against England at the 2003 World Cup when he clocked a delivery to Nick Knight at 161.3 kph.

Nicknamed ‘the Rawalpindi Express’ because of his express pace, Akhtar also suffered numerous injuries to his career. In a recent interview, Akhtar revealed that he was asked to take drugs to bowl at 100kph when he started his career, but he refused to do so.

“When I started paying cricket I was told you can’t bowl fast and to achieve good speed of 100 mph I will have to use drugs. But I have always refused to do so,” Akhtar said in an address at the Anti-Narcotics Forces’ (ANF) annual drug burning ceremony, according to Cricket Pakistan.



Akhtar, meanwhile, also tweeted a few images of the event on Twitter, and in the caption, he asked youngsters to focus on health to attain a bright future.

“It was my honor being the speaker/guest of honor at the symbolic drug burning ceremony by Anti Narcotics Force of Pakistan. ANF is making efforts to the best of its capacity & resources for a drug free Pakistan. Play sports, work out & do healthy activities for a bright future,” Akhtar captioned the tweet.

 

In his career, Akhtar went on to play 46 Tests in which he picked up 178 wickets at an average of 25.7. He also played 163 ODIs in which he picked 247 wickets and also picked 19 scalps in 15 T20Is.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Nov 25, 2020 07:31 IST
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Nov 25, 2020 08:46 IST
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Nov 25, 2020 09:22 IST
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Nov 25, 2020 08:58 IST

latest news

Kumar Sanu says son Jaan Kumar Sanu should change his name
Nov 25, 2020 09:24 IST
Hrithik says Dhoom 2 was his ‘induction into school of how to be sexy’
Nov 25, 2020 09:20 IST
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Nov 25, 2020 09:22 IST
As temperature drops, Patna’s air quality also deteriorates
Nov 25, 2020 09:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.