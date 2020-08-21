When MS Dhoni’s six cancelled a Pakistan cricketer’s ‘date’ with an Indian girl

MS Dhoni was severe against Pakistan, especially in the early stages of his career. In fact, the birth of Dhoni the international cricketer was in an ODI at Visakhapatnam against Pakistan where he had blasted 148 after being promoted to bat at No.3. And when critics had just started to label him as a white-ball specialist, he cut, pulled and hooked his way to his maiden Test ton again against Pakistan in 2006.

Before all this, there was a tri-series involving India A, Pakistan A and Kenya in 2004 that actually fast-tracked Dhoni into the Indian side. Why? His twin centuries against Pakistan A of course. Dhoni was the highest run-scorer in that tri-series which India won. But apart from his demolition of Pakistan bowlers, Dhoni had inflicted greater pain to a Pakistan cricketer during that tour.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the former India captain had cost a Pakistan cricketer’s ‘date’. The report states Dhoni was batting against Pakistan A when the cricketer was standing on the boundary in that match at Nairobi. There he made friends with an Indian girl, who was watching the match from the stands.

Thanks to Dhoni’s big hitting, his fielding position didn’t change much and he managed to convince the girl for ‘date’ after the match. Little did the Pakistan cricketer know that his ‘date’ would have to be attended by paramedics instead of a going out on a restaurant with him, all thanks to MS Dhoni.

The Pakistan A cricketer in question was standing at mid-off when one of Dhoni’s sixes sailed over the fence. The next thing was the sight of paramedics rushing to the stands to attend someone who had been hit. As it turned out, it was the same India girl with whom the Pakistan cricketer was supposed to go on a date.

Just a like a lot of other things, Dhoni might not have had a clue about all these but his actions somehow always managed to inflict some sort of pain or the other to the opposition. In this case though, it was both personal and professional for the Pakistan A cricketer as India A had also managed to win the match riding on Dhoni’s blitz.

Dhoni, who was a replacement of Dinesh Karthik as the latter was called for India duties, had scored 362 runs in six innings in that tri-series with two hundreds at an average of 72.40.