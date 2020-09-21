‘When Sourav Ganguly became BCCI President, I was the first one to wish him’: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain and current Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting believes that the BCCI did a brilliant job by appointing Sourav Ganguly as the President. Ganguly had revolutionised the Indian team in the early 2000s when he was appointed the captain. Under his leadership, the Indian team developed a never-say-die attitude and went on to win some memorable matches against top teams in the world.

Ponting and Ganguly often found each other at loggerheads during their playing days as the rivalry between India and Australia on the cricket grounds intensified at the time. But on being asked about the former left-handed batsman being at the helm of the BCCI, Ponting revealed that he was the first one to wish him after Ganguly was given the post.

“When he became the BCCI President, I was the first one to wish him. He and I have a great working relationship since our playing days and we have worked together at Delhi Capitals as well last season,” Ponting said while speaking on InsideSport’s ‘Amstrad Face 2 Face Cricket Series’ show.

“I think BCCI has done a brilliant job putting together the IPL and it was only a few months back that I was discussing the possibilities of the IPL taking place with the DC management,” the 45-year-old further added.

Ponting was also questioned on the SOP laid down by BCCI as part of the bio-secure protocols in the UAE. In his response, Ponting said that the players found it tough to follow the strict guidelines but will adjust as and when they start playing matches.

“The restrictions and protocols have been very tight and probably hasn’t been that enjoyable for the players but as we get some matches under the belt I think everyone is going to settle down,” Ponting signed off.