Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / ‘When Sourav Ganguly became BCCI President, I was the first one to wish him’: Ricky Ponting

‘When Sourav Ganguly became BCCI President, I was the first one to wish him’: Ricky Ponting

On being asked about Sourav Ganguly being at the helm of the BCCI, Ricky Ponting revealed that he was the first one to wish him after Ganguly was given the post.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly. (IPL)

Former Australia captain and current Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting believes that the BCCI did a brilliant job by appointing Sourav Ganguly as the President. Ganguly had revolutionised the Indian team in the early 2000s when he was appointed the captain. Under his leadership, the Indian team developed a never-say-die attitude and went on to win some memorable matches against top teams in the world.

Ponting and Ganguly often found each other at loggerheads during their playing days as the rivalry between India and Australia on the cricket grounds intensified at the time. But on being asked about the former left-handed batsman being at the helm of the BCCI, Ponting revealed that he was the first one to wish him after Ganguly was given the post.

Also read: KXIP coach Anil Kumble reacts after super over loss to Delhi Capitals

“When he became the BCCI President, I was the first one to wish him. He and I have a great working relationship since our playing days and we have worked together at Delhi Capitals as well last season,” Ponting said while speaking on InsideSport’s ‘Amstrad Face 2 Face Cricket Series’ show.

“I think BCCI has done a brilliant job putting together the IPL and it was only a few months back that I was discussing the possibilities of the IPL taking place with the DC management,” the 45-year-old further added.

Also read: ‘What they’ve lacked is bowlers’: Kevin Pietersen highlights RCB’s perennial weakness

Ponting was also questioned on the SOP laid down by BCCI as part of the bio-secure protocols in the UAE. In his response, Ponting said that the players found it tough to follow the strict guidelines but will adjust as and when they start playing matches.

“The restrictions and protocols have been very tight and probably hasn’t been that enjoyable for the players but as we get some matches under the belt I think everyone is going to settle down,” Ponting signed off.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
Sep 21, 2020 15:21 IST
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
Sep 21, 2020 14:43 IST
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
Sep 21, 2020 15:10 IST

latest news

Over 100 Covid-19 patients rescued as fire breaks out at Odisha hospital
Sep 21, 2020 15:51 IST
76% of India’s new Covid-19 cases come from 10 states and Union territories
Sep 21, 2020 15:49 IST
SRH vs RCB: Five things to watch out for
Sep 21, 2020 15:48 IST
Sensex plunges over 800 points to close at 38,034, Nifty ends day at 11,250
Sep 21, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.