‘When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill,’ Yuvraj Singh shares throwback picture

Continuing with his habit of posting old pictures, former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday shared a throwback photo on Instagram, reminding fans of the time when cell phones weren’t that common. In the picture, Yuvraj is seen stationed at a public telephone booth with former colleagues VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra.

“When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance! #throwback to days without,” captained Yuvraj while tagging the three former India cricketers.

Although it’s difficult to pick out the exact time when this picture was clicked, by the looks of it, the photo is from India’s 2001 tour of Sri Lanka. India started the tour with a tri-series involving New Zealand and later went on to play a two-Test series against the home team. Under Sanath Jayasuriya, the home team won both the series.



Yuvraj’s long-time buddy Harbhajan Singh, who was also part of the tour, was quick to comment, “Free call?”, to which Yuvraj replied: “Calling card Sri Lanka to India ! Hanji mata I’ve reached and Ashu (Nehra) probably saying Abey sun, i’ve reached ab main match ke baad phone karunga! Chal bye.”

The ODI series (The Coca Cola Cup) was Yuvraj’s fifth for India after his stunning debut the year before – ICC Champions Trophy Knockouts 2000. The batsman scored 150 runs from five innings in the series, including a match-winning knock of 98 not out against Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the series, which led leading India to a 46-run win.

Incidentally, in the next match, which took place just a day later, Sehwag scored his maiden ODI century as India chased down New Zealand’s 264 with more than four overs to spare.