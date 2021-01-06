‘Whenever Pakistan play Test they’ll be exposed, they are playing school-level cricket’: Shoaib Akhtar

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, left, shakes hands with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan following play on day four of the second cricket test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan 6. 2021. New Zealand defeated Pakistan by an innings and 176-runs to win the test two test series 2-0. (AP)

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not including better-performing players in the team. He also blamed the Pakistan team of playing ‘school-level’ cricket in the second Test against New Zealand.

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson continued an extraordinary start to his Test career, taking 6-48 as New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test on Wednesday to claim its fourth win in four tests at home this summer.

Jamieson’s five-wicket haul was his fourth in six tests since his debut against India last year and followed his 5-69 in Pakistan’s first innings, giving him match figures of 11-117 in Christchurch.Pakistan was bowled out for 186 on the fourth day after starting its second innings 362-runs behind New Zealand. Its first innings of 297 — a solid performance after losing the toss — was eclipsed by New Zealand’s 659-9 declared which was built around Kane Williamson’s 238, Henry Nicholls’ 157 and Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 102, his maiden century.

Expressing his disappointment over Pakistani bowlers, Akhtar, in the latest video shared on Twitter, slammed PCB for naming ‘average players’ in the national team.

“The policies of the Pakistan Cricket Board is seeing them get what they had sowed. They keep bringing and playing average players, and they keep making an average team and will continue to do average work and because of this, average results will keep coming,” Akhtar said.

“Whenever Pakistan will play Test cricket, they will be exposed. They are playing school-level cricket and the management has made them school-level cricketers. And now they are again thinking to change the management but when will you change?” he added.

Pakistan managed 297 in the first innings and only an extraordinary rearguard action was going to prevent a heavy defeat when they resumed on 8-1 after Jamieson had removed opener Shan Masood on Tuesday night.

Mohammad Abbas was caught behind off a Trent Boult delivery before Jamieson got into the swing again to send back Abid Ali and leave the tourists labouring to lunch at 69-3.

Jamieson secured his fourth five-wicket haul in six tests in the second session by dismissing Haris Sohail, Azhar Ali and stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan.

Boult dismissed Zafar Gohar, who made 37, to seal the victory for New Zealand who remain unbeaten at home since being bested by South Africa in 2016-17.

