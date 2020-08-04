Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Wherever I go, people remind me of the last-ball six’: Mumbai Indians batsman recalls thrilling win

‘Wherever I go, people remind me of the last-ball six’: Mumbai Indians batsman recalls thrilling win

The Royals set Mumbai Indians a target of 190, but MI needed to knock it off in 14.3 overs, to improve their run-rate over the Royals and claw their way into the Playoffs.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aditya Tare celebrates after hitting the winning six. (PTI Image)

The thrilling five wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in the 2014 IPL has to be one of Mumbai Indians’ most thrilling matches of all time. The Royals set Mumbai Indians a target of 190, but MI needed to knock it off in 14.3 overs, to improve their run-rate over the Royals and claw their way into the Playoffs.

Also Follow: IPL 2020 Full Coverage

No one would have banked MI to pull off a jailbreak of such kind but it was made possible by Corey Anderson, who struck a belligerent 95 off 44 to be rightly named Player of the Match. However, Aditya Tare deserved equal credit for the win, who hammered a six off the first ball he faced to knock Royals out of the competition.

“Mumbai Indians has such a huge and loyal fanbase not just in India but across the world,” Tare said during an Instagram Live session with Cricket Graph. “Fortunately, there was a moment in my career when it came down to one ball with a boundary or six needed, and it worked out for me as a batsman. Wherever I go or meet people, the first thing they keep reminding me about is the last ball six and the celebration. So, it is a very special moment for me.”

MI headed into IPL 2014 as defending champions, but having lost their first seven matches – during the UAE leg – no one game MI, much of a chance. Surprisingly, during the India leg, MI roared back to win six matches out of seven, with match 56 of the tournament being a knockout for the final Playoff spot between them and the Royals.



Half-centuries from Sanju Samson and Karun Nair got Royals to 189, which needed to be defended off 87 balls. But MI responded with perhaps the heist the IPL, when Tare, off his first ball, dispatched a leg stump full toss over deep midwicket. As euphoria exploded at the Wankhede, two sights stood out. Tare running wildly with his jersey on his face and Rahul Dravid, the Royals mentor, losing his temper and throwing his cap onto the ground.

“I had my eyes on the shorter boundary at the leg side, which I was confident about clearing. I thought he was going to bowl me at off stump but he offered me a full-toss,” Tare said.

“I middled it perfectly and the ball went into the stands. The fact that it happened in Wankhede was great in front of our loyal fan base. That last-ball six to me is as good as a golden goal in a football World Cup. The celebration was purely my instinct as a football fan.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rhea left Sushant when he wanted to start farming: lawyer
Aug 04, 2020 17:22 IST
ByteDance says goal of US was to ban TikTok app rather than force a sale
Aug 04, 2020 17:22 IST
Meet UPSC civil services 2019 women topper Pratibha Verma from UP
Aug 04, 2020 17:20 IST
In Kashmir, integrate Kashmiris
Aug 04, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.