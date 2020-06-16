‘Why has this happened’: Former English cricketer questions lack of ethnic and black coaches in system

Cape Cobras batsman Owais Shah in action against Trinidad and Tobago during the Champions League at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The topic of racism has gripped the world currently due to the killing of George Floyd in the USA. African-American Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last month by a police officer and it triggered mass protests around the country and reignited the racism debate world over. West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy also talked about their experiences of racism in cricket. Sammy alleged that he was racially abused during his stint in the Indian Premier League and even asked apologies from his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate.

It has been talked about in the past that people of colour have not received a lot of opportunities in cricket. Former English cricketer Owais Shah has talked about the issue saying that English cricket has not given enough opportunities to people from the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

“Only eight people of colour [are] in the system we have in England, in the professional system, out of all the coaches and coaching staff and whatever, which is a phenomenal number.

“I live in London which is such a diverse city, everybody plays cricket that I know, especially people of Asian descent and Caribbean, so to think that only eight people of colour are in the system and in the coaching roles is phenomenal.

“I know Vikram Solanki has been appointed as Surrey head coach in the last few days which is really good to see but we’ve got to look at the bigger picture here, why are we in this scenario? Why has this happened?,” Shah told Sky Sports.

“Nobody is saying people should be given a job because of their skin colour, I think there should be a system in place where everyone is encouraged to be a part of the system and then the best man should, of course, always get the job.

