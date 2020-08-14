Why Stuart Broad required an inhaler during Southampton Test against Pakistan

On Thursday, the opening day of the second Test between England and Pakistan, Stuart Broad looked in some sort of discomfort. Bowling the fourth over, Broad called for an inhaler but would have to wait a little longer before receiving assistance. Later, Broad could be seen curling up, but remained on the field.

Also Read | ‘He has proven how good he is,’ Sam Curran backs James Anderson to reach 600 test wickets

The fact that Broad suffers from asthma is not a secret. The England quick had revealed during the 2015 Ashes that because of a premature birth, Broad has half a lung less that his contemporaries and at times requires the inhaler to cure asthma. Yet, despite his struggle, Broad bowled an immaculate first spell, which read: 5-2-7-0. He even almost had Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, who was dropped in the slips.

Also Read | Pakistan slump to 126-5 vs England in rain-hit 2nd Test

It’s slightly incomprehensible knowing that a cricketer, let alone a fast bowler with over 500 Test wickets has survived for 14 years with one and a half lungs. Until the Ashes five years back, Broad had kept his asthma hidden, and it was during the pre-training camp that he revealed to his teammates of being a lung short than others.

“One night we were asked to provide a piece of information about ourselves that no one else knew, with the notion of being open with each other,” Broad had once written in the Daily Mail. “I shocked the boys a little when I told them I only had one and a half lungs because I was born three months premature.

“I explained that because I was so tiny when I was born, basically at death’s door, one of my lungs never fully developed. That’s why I’m asthmatic and carry an inhaler. It has never affected me as a sportsman, but the idea that I’ve played my entire career with half a lung less than everybody else is quite amazing when you think about it.”