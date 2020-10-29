Wicketkeeper’s hilarious act leaves commentators in splits during European Cricket Series match - WATCH

Cricket is known to be a game of uncertainties. Unusual things have happened often on the cricket field but this one from a European Cricket Series match would definitely top the list.

The incident took place in Barcelona, during the match between Catalunya Tigers CC and Pakcelona CC on Wednesday. With 3 runs required off the final ball, two batsmen outplayed the opposition and tied the game.

Catalunya Tigers needed 3 runs to win off the last ball. Batsman Adat Ali had the strike and was left with no option than going for a biggie. He failed to connect but ran for a single as the wicketkeeper couldn’t collect the ball properly.

After taking one run comfortably, Ali urged his partner Azeem Azam for another single despite the stumper had the ball in his gloves after fumbling initially. Ali played smart as he asked Azam not to run until he reaches the other end.

Listening to his partner, Azam rushed to complete the run. Meanwhile, Catalunya wicketkeeper threw the ball to the non-striker’s end. Unlucky Catalunya Tigers as the throw didn’t hit the wicket and Pakcelona CC completed the 2nd run as well.

This bizarre incident left the commentators in split as they couldn’t resist laughing during the live match

The gamed finished in a tie and the ‘Golden Ball’ rule was implemented to decide the winner. The rules states that the chasing side has to score 2 or more runs off 1 ball. Pakcelona weren’t fortunate enough to take the game home as they managed just one run off the Golden ball.