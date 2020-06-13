Will always be a player’s person says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai: Almost eight months in the job, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hasn’t had it easy. Sitting in the coveted chair, he faces stiff challenges, with cricket having come to a grinding halt and BCCI currently involved in a scheduling tussle with ICC to protect this year’s IPL, which has Rs 4000 crore riding on it.

“I am fortunate to be the president of BCCI. It’s another opportunity to work with players and try and influence the game from that position,” he said in a webinar.

When Ganguly took over, he had promised heavy focus on domestic cricket and help raise the cricketer’s pay. There hasn’t been much headway so far, but Ganguly reiterated he was committed for the players. “I will always be a player’s person. I know their emotions.”

Ganguly’s name has being doing the rounds of being in contention for the ICC chair. When asked what’s next for him, he did not give out much. “I keep it simple. I give my best in whatever I do. Knowingly (or otherwise) I have been pushed into different roles. My method is simple. I approach things, the way I know it best,” he said.

The former India captain remained hopeful that Indian cricket would always continue to flourish. “Indian cricket is in great hands. When Gavaskar finished, we had Tendulkar, Dravid, now Kohli has come. India will always produce champion players. It’s like football in Brazil. You never know, where talent comes from. It’s the passion boys and girls have here. We will always be a strong cricket country and continue to dominate.”