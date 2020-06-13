‘Will be difficult,’ Sachin Tendulkar on cricket without fans

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar feels players will find playing cricket tough without fans. Tendulkar, the leading run-getter in ODIs and Tests, is hopeful of governments allowing some portion of the fans inside stadiums, or he fears there will be nothing left for the cricketers to feed the energy off.

“If fans are allowed to enter the stadiums then nothing can be greater than that. It would then mean that we are slowly and steadily moving towards normalcy. It will be very difficult to create that energy without fans inside the ground,” Tendulkar told Aaj Tak.

“I have come across suggestions that speakers can be used to create virtual noise but whenever you see someone in the stands, you sometimes get inspired from them... you draw energy from them. If 25 percent fans are allowed in the stadium then it will be a very good thing.”

Tendulkar weighed in on the prospects of the T20 World Cup in Australia going ahead as planned, saying that Cricket Australia is the best entity to take a final call. The tournament is scheduled to be held between October 18 and November 15 this year. A final call regarding it is yet to be taken, although judging by the decision taken by Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison that a return of up to 10,000 spectators at sporting venues from July, the event may take place after all.

“The decision regarding fate of T20 World Cup rests with Australian cricket board,” Tendulkar said. “If they are able to host the tournament or not, this isn’t the only point that needs to be considered. There are lots of things that needs to be considered for example financial aspect. All such things need to click together. It’s a tough decision.”