Will be very clinical: Sangakkara on players following new cricket guidelines

The coronavirus pandemic has turned most activities in the world upside down and sports is one f the worst hit. Cricket has always been a game where players share a lot camaraderie and come in close physical contact with each other.

But the new guidelines put in place by the ICC fro cricket to resume is something that will test the age old habits of cricketers. Former Sri Lanka captain and the current president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Kumar Sangakkara, spoke on the issues that cricketers might face as they follow these new guidelines.

“For fast bowlers or spinners, shining the ball is an instinctive thing, they have done it over so many years since they were kids,” Sangakkara said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“Cricket is a social game, most of the time you spend in the dressing room – you talk, you chat.

“This will be a very clinical thing, you come ready to play, no warm-ups, you do everything right and you go home. So, it will be interesting to see how the players deal with that,”Sangakkara added.

International cricket will kick start again with the series between West Indies and England in July. The Caribbean side tour England for a three match Test series starting July 8th.