Will Pucovski or Joe Burns? Tim Paine reveals his choice of opener for India Tests

Will Pucovski or Joe Burns – who should open with David Warner in India Tests? (Twitter)

Will Pucovski or Joe Burns – who should open with David Warner in the Test series against India? This is the question that has been doing rounds in the Australian media for quite a long time now.

While former captains with the likes of Mark Taylor, Ian Chappell, Michael Clarke wish to see Pucovski debuting against India on December 17 in Adelaide, current skipper Tim Paine believes that believes Burns should not be dropped.

“Burnsy [Joe Burns] had a really good summer for us last year with David Warner, their partnership and relationship is a really important one for our team.They got us off to a number of good starts last year,” the Test captain said.

ALSO READ | ‘They form ‘yin and yang’ partnership’ - Adam Gilchrist picks Australian opening pair for India Tests

Uncapped Puckovski became a strong contender of the spot following his terrific run in the Australian domestic cricket. He received the maiden call-up following his consecutive double hundreds in the on-going Sheffield Shield tournament.

On the other hand, Burns has been struggling in the contest as he has managed just 57 runs from five knocks. However, he was Australia’s third highest run-scorer last summer (256 at 32.00).

“Burnsy hasn’t been in the form that he would like or scored the runs he would like. But we know he does a good job. He averages close to 40 in Test cricket for Australia, which is a great effort opening the batting, and I expect him to start this summer,” said Paine.

ALSO READ | Tim Paine in self-isolation after cluster of COVID-19 cases in South Australia

Australian head coach Justin Langer and chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns won’t make the final call until both – Pucovski and Burns – feature for Australia A in a three-day tour match against India on December 6.

The four-Test series will begin with day/night Test at Adelaide from December 17.