Will Steve Smith return as Australia captain again in future? CA official Trevor Hohns weighs in

There was a time when Steve Smith was regarded as one of the best captains in the modern-day cricket. Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith were recognised as the big four of cricket not only because of the magic they did with the bat, but also for their stunning leadership skills that won their teams the matches.

But then the sandpaper gate scandal of 2018 changed the landscape of Australian cricket. Australia captain at the time, Steve Smith was banned for 12 months for his role in the scandal along with vice-captain David Warner.

The ruling also stated that Warner will never return to take any leadership role for Australia team again, but kept captaincy doors opened for Smith.

In Smith’s absence, Australia gave Aaron Finch the charge to lead the limited-overs teams while Tim Paine was given the captaincy for the Test. Finch led Australia to an ODI series win in India, while under Paine’s captaincy, Australia retaiend the Ashes last year.

But as India gear up to take on Australia for a full-series, there were suggestions that Cricket Australia might think about giving Smith the vice-captaincy role. But fast bowler Pat Cummins has been given the vice-captain role and CA’s chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said that Smith’s name did not come up in the discussion.

“All I can answer to that one is that discussion hasn’t been had yet. That’s difficult to say, he will obviously be - probably - a contender but whether we go down that path or not depends on when that arises,” Hohns was quoted as saying by Independent, when asked about plans for Smith to return to leadership roles.

“Tim Paine hasn’t gone yet, put it that way, so we’ll worry about that in due course,” Hohns further added.

India will play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests.