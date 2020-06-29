Sections
Home / Cricket / Williamson reveals difference in leading New Zealand and an IPL franchise in chat with Ashwin

Williamson reveals difference in leading New Zealand and an IPL franchise in chat with Ashwin

Williamson, who led the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of David Warner in 2018 and reached the final before losing to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, also spoke about the difference of leading a national team and an IPL franchise.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

File photo of then Skippers of SRH Kane Williamson and KXIP Ravichandran Ashwin. (PTI)

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is one of the most highly rated cricketing minds in the international circuit currently. Apart from his batting abilities, which put him among the best of his generation, Williamson has been hailed for having a very sharp cricketing brain. He is a paragon of the ‘gentleman’s game’ in an era when we can safely say that cricket has moved far away from that definition.So, when he speaks, you listen.

Williamson recently spoke with Indian off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter’s Youtube show ‘DRS with Ashwin’ and praised the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ: Pakistan Cricket Board gets trolled on Twitter after misspelling ‘Pakistan’ as ‘Pakiatan’

“The initial interest was obviously watching the IPL and seeing how big it was, it is the biggest domestic competition, T20 cricket being relatively new, what I saw was an opportunity to gain experience and learn,” Williamson told Ashwin.



“For us, to see the passion for cricket in India is an amazing thing, it is a brilliant competition and there is a high standard, a lot of other countries have followed suit to start their leagues,” he added.

Williamson, who led the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of David Warner in 2018 and reached the final before losing to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, also spoke about the difference of leading a national team and an IPL franchise.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve actually had it’: Former England cricketer Ian Botham narrates his experience with Covid-19

“It is quite different to lead New Zealand and an IPL franchise, initially I did not know what to expect, but like I mentioned it is an Indian competition so you are coming into quite a different culture, I was trying to keep an open mind, there is a lot of experience in all of the groups, it was an enjoyable season to lead the SunRisers Hyderabad,” Williamson said.

“The support staff have been there at Hyderabad for a long time and they have enjoyed success, it was about maintaining the style of play that we are known for,” he added.

Williamson has played 41 matches in the IPL so far, managing to score 1,302 runs at an average of 38.29.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kharar MLA opposes high toll rates of Khanpur toll plaza
Jun 29, 2020 21:44 IST
English County Championship to begin on August 1: ECB
Jun 29, 2020 21:42 IST
Punjab health minister inaugurates mother child hospital in Ludhiana’s Khanna
Jun 29, 2020 21:34 IST
Family spots bear stuck in plastic container while fishing. Watch
Jun 29, 2020 21:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.