With IPL suspended due to Pandemic, Aakash Chopra to commentate on digital matches

In an ideal world, Aakash Chopra would have been busy traversing through the country, commentating on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 matches these days. The Covid-19 pandemic has, however, forced an indefinite postponement of the T20 tournament. Chopra has still found a way to keep his passion and profession of calling on cricket going, by joining digital cricket franchise World Cricket Championship (WCC).

The former India Test opener has thus become the first professional commentator to call on digital cricket matches of the WCC 3, which has a huge fan base of 110 million users.

It will be an interesting switch from commentating on the biggest players in the world to talking about the action played out in the digital space, one which will require some adjustment.

“It does challenge you in a very different way, where your primary motive is to make it as real as possible. The challenge is to constantly increase your vocabulary, find a way to describe the same thing in 5-7 different ways,” says Chopra.

A batsman hitting six on each delivery of an over may be extremely rare in professional cricket, but it is of common occurrence in digital games. For Chopra, being versatile and creative on such instances is the real challenge.

“Unlike in real cricket where there are passages of play, (such as) wherein not all the time all six balls of an over are being hit for a six—here is a possibility of that (happening). If you recall that Stuart Broad over (against Yuvraj Singh in 2007 World T20), that is a real challenge for a commentator—find a different way to describe the same outcome, if not the shot,” Chopra said.

The former India opening batsman’s will be the only voice in the commentary box in WCC 3.

“When you are doing commentary, you are there (on the mic) for only half-an-hour with two of your colleagues, you get up to eight overs of play, out of which 10 minutes of talking time. But this is on your own—you are the only one guiding the whole narrative through the entire game.”