With Suresh Raina not around, MS Dhoni should bat at No. 3 for CSK: Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels the 2020 edition of the IPL will be a wonderful opportunity for MS Dhoni to bat up the order, most likely at No. 3. The Chennai Super Kings batsman has mostly batted either at No. 5 or 6 for the most part of his India and CSK career. However, each time Dhoni has batted higher, he has succeeded more often than not and Gambhir feels the time is right for the franchise to try and bat Dhoni higher.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“It will be a good opportunity for MS Dhoni to come and bat at No. 3. And he has been away from the game for the last one year, so he would end up getting a lot more balls to face and then he can actually play the anchor innings as well which he has been doing for India for the last couple of years,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Also Read | Great to see Shami speed to the ball: Jonty Rhodes

A glance at Dhoni’s India numbers at different positions provide a picture of how useful he can be when batting higher. Dhoni has batted 16 times at No. 3 and averaged 82.75 with 993 runs at the position. At No. 4, Dhoni has played 30 innings, averaging 56.58 and scoring 1358 runs. At No. 5, Dhoni averages 50.30 having tallied 3169 runs, while at No. 6, Dhoni has batted the most and scored 4164 runs from 129 innings.

Also Read | Raina will realise money he’s going to lose: CSK owner N Srinivasan on left-hander giving IPL 2020 a miss

And this year around, with CSK’s all-time No. 3 Suresh Raina not playing, the position becomes all the more crucial and Gambhir reckons who better than Dhoni to fill that void.

“MS Dhoni at No. 3 and then they have got depth with Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, all those guys they can come in. So, I think it is going to be a great opportunity for someone like MS Dhoni and I am sure he is going to relish that,” he said. “Also, Suresh Raina not being there, you want to have some experienced player batting at No. 3, so it could be MS Dhoni now.”