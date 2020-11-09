Women’s T20 Challenge Final Live Score, Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Harmanpreet’s Supernovas eye hat-trick of titles against Mandhana’s Trailblazers

Women’s T20 Challenge Final Live Score, Trailblazers Vs Supernovas: Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers will lock horns with Harmanpreet Kaur’s Trailblazers in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. It’s going to be a re-match of the last league-stage game where Harmanpreet & her girls would eye a hat-trick of titles triumphs. The Supernovas cruised into the finale with a narrow two-run victory against Mandhana’s Trailblazers on Saturday. With both teams having a bunch of match-winners, it’s going to be a cracker of a final in Sharjah.

